Apple Event confirmed: Here's when we'll see iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has confirmed it is holding an event on 15 September. We'll presumably see the iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6 and perhaps a new iPad Air detailed.

The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park in Cupertino, California at 10am PDT.

We've known that the iPhone 12 would be several weeks later than previous years due to the global situation, and this event would peg it for launch towards the end of the month, potentially on Friday 25 September with pre-orders live on 18 September. We should also see iOS 14 roll out in addition to iPadOS 14.

We are expecting four iPhone models to be launched and the latest rumours suggest that all of them will be 5G.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also expected to be detailed - an iterative update over the Series 5 but with longer battery life to cope with the new sleep tracking feature in watchOS 7.

Finally, we are expecting some kind of iPad refresh - probably iPad Air but possibly other models - as well. This could also include the iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.

