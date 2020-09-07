(Pocket-lint) - Apple is tipped to finally make an announcement on its iPhone 12 launch event this week.

Expected to be a virtual event thanks to the pandemic, the Apple launch has been long-rumoured to be later than usual this year and, while that might still be the case, some have heard that a date will be at least revealed soon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that we'll hear about the iPhone 12 briefing imminently.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

This followed an earlier tweet by analyst Jon Prosser, who claimed a release will be sent out tomorrow, 8 September, but seemed to be under the illusion that it could be for actual products.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of.



I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. IFA 2020 special with Nvidia, Samsung, Philips and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 69 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

In all likelihood, both could be correct - of sorts. We do think that Apple will soon send out a release but have heard on the grapevine that it could be for the iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 - which will not be part of the main event as they will represent minor updates.

We're also still of the impression that the Apple event will be October, not September as Gurman stated. And, if so, it would be out of character for Apple to announce it so soon. But then, these are hardly normal times.

No doubt we'll find out more tomorrow when the Apple release arrives. Or not.

We'll let you know more as we find out.

Writing by Rik Henderson.