(Pocket-lint) - Apple is reportedly busy making millions of new iPhones for this autumn, plus it's readying hardware updates across its portfolio. While all that sounds fairly obvious and seems to echo months of rumours, Bloomberg nevertheless published a report to confirm what we all expect.

First up, it said Apple is planning to ship between 75 and 80 million 5G iPhones this year, which corroborates previous reports about Apple planning to adopt 5G, and that the coronavirus pandemic hasn't severely affected production or hurt demand. Keep in mind Apple itself has said the new iPhone will be delayed into October - but, given that it typically launches new phones toward the end of September, that's not a significant delay.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, both of which have a good track record when it comes to revealing Apple's secrets, have claimed four new iPhones with OLED screens - possibly in sizes of 5.4, 6.1, or 6.7 inches - are on the way. Also, expect a steel-edged Pro line, plus aluminum variants (analyst Ming-chi Kuo actually thinks the Pro models will ship later in the year). There will be a new dark blue colour to replace the green, too.

The 6.7-inch Pro might also be the only model to receive Apple's LIDAR scanner technology that debuted in this year’s iPad Pro.

Speaking of the iPad Pro, Bloomberg’s report also backs up existing reporting about what Apple is said to be planning for its autumn hardware announcements. A new iPad Air model with slim bezels in a 10.8-inch size could be on deck. Two new Apple Watch variants to follow the Series 5 and Series 3 could be coming, too. Yes, that means a cheaper Apple Watch could debut. A smaller, cheaper HomePod is also expected.

Finally, Apple-branded over-ear headphones and a new Apple TV with an updated processor and new remote control is said to be in the works.

Here are our rumour round-ups on all these devices, where you can see past reporting and can decide for yourself what's legit:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.