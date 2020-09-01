Apple Air Tags could launch with iPhone 12

(Pocket-lint) - Apple might launch its long-rumoured Air Tags - also known as Apple Tags - in the next couple of months if the latest report is to be believed.

According to Japanese blog Macotakara, Apple is due to announce its Tile-competitor tags alongside the expected iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6, thought to be unveiled in October.

The blog also claimed the tags, which are said to have a range of features, not least helping you find your lost devices, were due to be announced with the iPhone SE earlier in 2020 but they were delayed.

The suggestion of them arriving with the iPhone 12 supports previous rumours we would see them before the end of the year. Macotakara suggests the Air Tags could work with App Clips too.

Previous rumours have suggests the Air Tags will be circular in design and they will form part of the Find My app when they launch. It's also claimed they will be waterproof, feature a Lost Mode and they will pair to your iCloud account by proximity to an iPhone - like AirPods do.

There's also been the suggestion of the tags featuring a removable battery or magnetic charging. You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Apple Tags, or Air Tags, in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.