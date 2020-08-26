iPhone 12 Pro Max video leaks, appears to show high refresh rate settings

(Pocket-lint) - A video purporting to show the iPhone 12 Max display has leaked. The video appears to confirm high-refresh rate settings for the Pro and Pro Max.

The settings show the enabling of high refresh rate (which would be 120hz) as well as another toggle to enable an adaptive version – so the refresh rate would step down to 60hz if it was suitable for “the content displayed on screen”, therefore saving battery life.

The leak has come courtesy of serial leaker Jon Prosser and, while Prosser hasn’t always proved himself reliable, the presence of the video seems to confirm the feature.

Also seemingly confirmed is the size of the notch which remains the same. Indeed Prosser confirms that the True Depth front camera array will remain the same size.

Prosser also revealed some other tidbits – that the bezels will be even thinner for more screen real estate, that the camera module is 10 percent larger than on the 11 Pro Max and that Face ID will be improved so it can even work flat on a table.

As long rumoured the sides are angular like the iPad Pro, but the glass retains a slight curve.

iPhone 12 rumours are certainly hotting up now we’re only a few weeks from launch – though it certainly seems like the reveal will be held in late September or early October now.

Writing by Dan Grabham.