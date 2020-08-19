(Pocket-lint) - Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones before the year is out and while we have no official details regarding them yet - except that the launch has been delayed by a few weeks - some beautiful renders have appeared online showing us what the standard iPhone 12 could look like.

Rumours suggest the iPhone 12 will come in four models - the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It's been claimed the design will steer away from the rounded edges we've seen since the iPhone 6 and back to the flatter edges offered on the iPhone 4 and 5.

The renders, which have been created by Svetapple (picked up by 9to5Mac), show the standard iPhone 12 with a flatter body, slimmer bezels around the display and a slightly reduced notch compared to the current iPhone 11. The renders have been created in the same colours as the iPhone 11 is currently offered in but it is likely the iPhone 12 would introduce at least one new colour option to the palette.

The renders are just renders of course so don't get too excited just yet but they do remind us what a great design the iPhone 5 had and how lovely an updated, refined version of it could be.

The iPhone 12 is said to have a 5.4-inch display, while the larger standard model is said to have a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to have a 6.1-inch screen too, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have a 6.7-inch screen.

Nothing is official as yet but you can read about all the rumours surrounding the devices in our iPhone 12 rumour round up.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.