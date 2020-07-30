Qualcomm's results suggest the iPhone 12 will be slightly delayed

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like the iPhone 12 release date will be slightly later than usual, with an October rather than September debut - though it may still be announced in September, of course, just with a late appearance on the shelves.

While earnings forecasts are often dull affairs, they can sometimes give us clues about unannounced products. Qualcomm is confirmed to be providing the 5G hardware inside the new iPhone 12, which is huge business for the chip maker.

But Qualcomm's Q4 outlook says there will be "a partial impact from the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch".

While this could potentially be talking about the Google Pixel 5 probably due in October, our money's on it being about the iPhone 12. Another key Apple supplier, Broadcom, already warned about a possible delay. Apple's iPhone launches usually slips into the last week of the third quarter.

We now believe that each of the four new variants of the iPhone 12 will be 5G-capable. We previously speculated whether there might be a single iPhone 5G, or whether 5G would be limited to the Pro and Pro Max. As it happens it'll also be inside the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max (which. yes, is just a bigger version of the standard model).

We may get a tiny bit more detail on this from Apple's results, which are due later today but don't expect anything too revealing.

