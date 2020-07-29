The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro prices leak: Here's how much you'll have to pay

(Pocket-lint) - An Apple leaker has claimed that they have key details for the new iPhone 12 series including battery sizes and prices.

Some of the information is no-brainer stuff - such as the fact there will be four models. This has been significantly rumoured for some time, as have the screen sizes.

As well as replacements for the existing iPhone 11 Series, we've known for a while there is a bigger 6.1-inch size of the standard iPhone 12 called the iPhone 12 Max.

So that means 5.4 and 6.1-inch variants of the iPhone 12 plus the iPhone 12 Pro would get a size bump to 6.1 (from 5.8) but as before there will be a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max as well.

We also belive all four phones will have OLED displays this time as well as 5G, although instead of all being made by Samsung, the standard iPhone 12 displays will be made by BOE.

There look to be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options with the Pro while the iPhone 12 and 12 Max will come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB options.

Batteries will be larger in the Pro line with 2,775mAh and 3,687mAh batteries respectively. The standard iPhone 12s will have 2,227mAh and 2,815mAh batteries.

The pricing is thought to be as follows:

64GB - $699

128GB - $749

256GB - $849

64GB - $799

128GB - $849

256GB - $949

128GB - $1049

256GB - $1149

512GB - $1349

128GB - $1149

256GB - $1249

512GB - $1449

Writing by Dan Grabham.