The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro prices leak: Here's how much you'll have to pay

(Pocket-lint) - An Apple leaker has claimed that they have key details for the new iPhone 12 series including battery sizes and prices.
Some of the information is no-brainer stuff - such as the fact there will be four models. This has been significantly rumoured for some time, as have the screen sizes.
As well as replacements for the existing iPhone 11 Series, we've known for a while there is a bigger 6.1-inch size of the standard iPhone 12 called the iPhone 12 Max.
So that means 5.4 and 6.1-inch variants of the iPhone 12 plus the iPhone 12 Pro would get a size bump to 6.1 (from 5.8) but as before there will be a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max as well.
We also belive all four phones will have OLED displays this time as well as 5G, although instead of all being made by Samsung, the standard iPhone 12 displays will be made by BOE.
There look to be 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options with the Pro while the iPhone 12 and 12 Max will come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB options.
Batteries will be larger in the Pro line with 2,775mAh and 3,687mAh batteries respectively. The standard iPhone 12s will have 2,227mAh and 2,815mAh batteries.
The pricing is thought to be as follows:
iPhone 12 - 5.4-inch OLED made by BOE, Apple A14 platform, 5G, dual-camera, 4GB of RAM, 2,227mAh battery
- 64GB - $699
- 128GB - $749
- 256GB - $849
iPhone 12 Max - 6.1-inch OLED made by BOE, Apple A14 platform, 5G, dual-camera, 4GB of RAM, 2,815mAh battery
- 64GB - $799
- 128GB - $849
- 256GB - $949
iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch OLED made by Samsung, Apple A14 platform, 5G, triple-camera with LiDAR, 6GB of RAM, 2,775mAh battery
- 128GB - $1049
- 256GB - $1149
- 512GB - $1349
iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch OLED made by Samsung, Apple A14 platform, 5G, triple-camera with LiDAR, 6GB of RAM, 3,687mAh battery
- 128GB - $1149
- 256GB - $1249
- 512GB - $1449