Some of Apple's iPhone 12 models are rumoured to feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. But, according to analyst Ross Young, that's not true.

He's claimed before Apple will not use ProMotion display technology until sometime next year. ProMotion - or when frame rates change based on the content displayed - is available on the ‌iPad Pro‌. It dynamically adjusts the display for more fluid scrolling, motion, and responsiveness.

Now, in a new tweet, Young is sharing that his sources have yet to confirm any of the speculation about the iPhone 12 - specifically, the‌ rumoured Pro models - packing 120Hz displays. However, his contacts do think the 120Hz technology could come to the 2021 iPhone series.

None of our contacts could corroborate iPhone 12 Pro models as 120Hz. They told us 2021. So, they are off our latest 120Hz list.. pic.twitter.com/uTQ7uinMUQ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 1, 2020

It's hard to keep up with the conflicting 120Hz ProMotion display rumors. But what's interesting is that leakers IceUniverse, Max Weinbach, and Jon Prosser, as well as Taiwanese site DigiTimes have all claimed that Apple is planning to release a new iPhone with a 120Hz display.

Young, who specialises in displays, thinks Apple will adopt ProMotion display technology only when it doesn't kill the iPhone's battery. But just last week Ice Universe claimed that the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max models will offer displays with 120Hz maximum refresh rates.

We give up. If you want to make sense of all the back and forth, check out our iPhone 12 rumour round-up.