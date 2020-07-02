The iPhone 5G release date is uncertain. Here's why

Apple still doesn't quite know when the iPhone 5G will be ready for release. That's because it's still pushing manufacturing partners to reduce production delays caused by the current global situation.

Note that this doesn't necessarily mean the launch will be later than September because it's happened before when Apple has launched a phone but not released it for a while - the iPhone X in 2017, for example. And, of course, Apple being Apple, launch and marketing plans will all be in place already.

Rumours remain split as to whether all iPhone 12 models will be 5G or whether it will be a special fourth model in the lineup alongside the 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inch iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It could also be the case that all the Pro models are 5G.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has been facing delays of between two and four weeks for the new model and is still hoping to get a release in October or November when only a few weeks back it faced the possibility of having to delay until 2021.

"Apple is doing everything it can to shorten the postponement," said the source.

The source also says that Apple's hardware development team returned to Apple's campus to work on final testing and other details.

Nikkei also suggests that Apple has changed its forecast for its 5G iPhones down to 80 million sales rather than the 100 million units it was targeting previously. The source also suggests that Apple is building more of its older handsets to compensate, especially the iPhone XR and new-generation iPhone SE.