iPhone 12 could record 4K 120fps video, even 240fps

Apple's next line of flagship iPhones could have see a huge bump in their video recording abilities.

As well as further speculation on the iPhone 12 Pro models coming with 120Hz displays, they might also be able to record 4K video in 120 frames-per-second, even 240fps.

If true, that would be a major feather in the cap of Apple.

YouTube channel EverythingApplePro claims to have received the "exclusive" from XDA Developers' Max Weinbach, who reportedly found details on the new video formats in a teardown of the latest iOS 14 beta code.

A source also confirmed that "Apple is internally testing these modes".

At present, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are capable of recording 4K video at 60fps, while you have to switch down to 1080p to get higher frame rates.

EverythingApplePro speculates that the Cupertino firm could use interlacing tech to achieve 120fps of the staggering 240fps at 4K, but there are no further details as yet.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max handsets are due to be revealed in September or even October, if former supply chain gossip turns out to be true.

Other rumours state that the cameras will get a general overhaul, but at a cost of an extended protrusion from the back of the iPhone. Hopefully that part won't be realised.