iPhone 12 won't come with charger or earphones, claims analyst

Apple's next iPhone models won't come with a charger nor wired EarPods, claims industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

A previously rumoured 20W charger will be available separately, he says, while the EarPods are presumably no longer necessary thanks to the rise in Bluetooth alternatives - not least Apple's own AirPods.

A Lightning cable will be included, but by trimming larger accessories it allows Apple to create a smaller package size, thereby making for a better more environmentally friendly solution. Plus, it reduces Apple's costs, of course.

His words match a prediction by Barclays' team of analysts, who also said that all models of the iPhone 12 will omit the charging plug.

To be fair, many users prefer alternative charging solutions anyway - including wireless or other USB chargers.

The Lightning cable to come with the next batch of iPhones is said to be USB-C, so that might throw a spanner in some's current setups, but there are plenty of affordable charging plugs on the market. And, by adopting a 20W model, at least Apple is committed to speeding up charge times.

Kuo did add that, while he expects Apple to exclude the plug in iPhone 12 boxes, the company will continue to offer its 12W power adapter with iPads - such as the 10.2-inch and iPad mini variants.