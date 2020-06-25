iPhone 12 may come with a 20W USB-C fast charger

Apple looks like it's finally getting proprely on board with the idea of giving its iPhone customers better chargers in the box. Last year's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max shipped with new 18W chargers, but standard iPhone 11 buyers weren't so lucky.

One might already conclude from this that Apple was doing the groundwork before spreading better chargers to the less expensive (but still expensive) phones in its range, and a new leak suggests just that.

The photograph, published on Twitter by one Mr·white, shows off a prototype charger encased in clear plastic but looking a lot like the US versions of Apple's power plugs have previously, if arguably slightly chunkier.

New iPhone 12 will Be Equipped with 20W Power Adapter pic.twitter.com/FBJxlJXyYW — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) June 24, 2020

The caption says confidently that it'll accompany the iPhone 12 and bring 20W charging to the table. The same user followed up with another picture, of a different prototype, with regulatory details that confirm it would output around 20W.

Given the clear plastic in the first set of images, it's obviously a leap of faith to believe that they're all of the same device, but the change would certainly make sense. Of course, it's not beyond Apple at all to merely repeat the trick of giving users who opt for its "Pro" line of phones swankier chargers, while leaving those who cut the budget slightly with less plush accessories.