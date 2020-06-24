As people get their hands on the beta version of iOS 14, some of the features that Apple didn't have the time or inclination to throw a spotlight on during its WWDC livestream are coming to light.

These include a raft of new accessibility settings, one of which is setting people's curiosity alight - a setting called "Back Tap". The setting looks like it's intended for people who might have difficulty peforming certain actions on the phone's screen.

It lets users double or triple-tap on the back of their iPhone, which detects the input and initiates either set actions or custom shortcuts. That's pretty interesting for any users, really - if you could launch your camera with a double-tap to the back of the phone, for example, that could be a useful little feature.

iOS 14 has a new Back Tap feature in Accessibility and it's wild. You can perform quick actions by double- or triple-tapping the *back of your iPhone*. Literally quick taps on the back; works with a case on.



These include system actions as well as custom shortcuts. pic.twitter.com/87uJU9qAtu — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 23, 2020

The feature will apparently work even through cases, which is a nice bonus, too. Elsewhere, though, more little tweaks have been uncovered.

Apple's been implementing smarter charging for its iPhones for a little while now, making sure that they only reach their full capacity intelligently before you're going to need them, to prolong battery life.

Now that same idea is going to be applied to AirPods, too, keeping them at 80% charge until they know they're going to soon be picked up and used based on historical patterns, when they'll push up to 100%.

Other small changes that have been noticed include a sound recognition system that could have your iPhone listening for things like a baby crying or smoke alarm siren then popping up a notification to make sure you're aware. Also added is a setting to allow users to only grant limited access to their camera roll when an app wants to use their photos.

From privacy to accessibility, these might be the most seismic changes, but each of them is certainly welcome, and contributes to the overall picture that iOS 14 could be a great launch for most users, provided it can avoid the bugs that plagued iOS 13.