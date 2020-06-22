Apple has announced iOS 14. It's previewing the update's core features at WWDC 2020, and the biggest changes involve the home screen.

To be clear, this is the first official look at the next major software update for iPhone. Apple said it'll bring widgets to the home screen, as well as a new “App Library” view that auto-organises your apps into handy groups and lists.

Widgets were previously limited to the Today view. Now, they'll be on the main Home screen and will exist alongside your apps. Apple said it's also made a new “widget gallery” for you to find widgets. It's even including a “Smart Stack” widget that automatically shows relevant apps based on the time of day. It's a swipeable selection that uses on-device intelligence to surface what you might want.

As for the App Library, it will also allow you to hide apps on your “main” home screen. It actually reminds us of Android’s app drawer, but smarter.

This story is in development...