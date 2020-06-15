New iPhone 12 leak suggests a more angular design

Leaks of the iPhone 12 design suggest a more angular-edged handset, which reminds us a bit of the sides from the iPhone 4 and 5.

Since the iPhone 4 is the best iPhone design ever (sorry, but it was), this is no bad thing. It's also similar to the angular iPad Pro. But the rest of the design is broadly similar to the iPhone 11 series launched last September.

The leak comes from Twitter user JinStore, where a New Zealand 'Apple Premium Reseller' shares photos of moulds probably made by an accessories manufacturer. It's a little surprising since Apple wouldn't struggle to identify the source of the tweets, while we haven't had leaks from this source before.

The notch on the moulds also looks larger than we're expecting - we believe Apple is set to reduce the amount of space that takes up this time around.

However, the mould may not be an accurate representation since they are often based on lean information as well.

We're still expecting the iPhone 12 to be launched in the autumn but perhaps a few weeks later than usual owing to the current global situation. There should also be an iPhone 5G as well.