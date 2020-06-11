Nine new iPhones and one Mac refresh found in EEC listing

A collection of new Apple products have been listed by the Eurasian Economic Commission, including iPhone 12 models and a Mac refresh.

Filing devices with the EEC is required before products can go on sale in the region, and a selection of unreleased iPhones have been submitted under the serial numbers A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342, A2399, A2403, A2407, A2408 and A2411.

While there are nine different devices, it is not likely they will all be different models as such. The designations could be for different variants of the same iPhone types, such as iPhone 12 handsets with different storage options. Or, they could have slightly altered network chips, for use in multiple zones.

The iPhone 12 is actually thought to come in four flavours in total: iPhone 12, 12 Max, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

In terms of the Mac, a "personal computer" is listed with the serial number A2330. And, while there have been rumours of a new iMac to make its debut during WWDC later this month, Apple Insider points out that iMacs have serial numbers that start with "A1". MacBook Pro models start with "A2".

So, according to this information, another MacBook Pro could be due soon - to go alongside the recently released 2020 13-inch variant.

We'll find out more, especially about the MacBook, in the coming weeks and months.