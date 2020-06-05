The iPhone 12 launch is delayed according to chip supplier

The iPhone 12 seems set to have a short delay to its launch, so expect it to be with us later than its usual second-week-of-September slot.

We'd already heard this from a couple of sources - detailed in our extensive iPhone 12 feature - but now chipmaker Broadcom has suggested a "major product cycle delay" in an earnings call with analysts and investors.

Broadcom chief Hock Tan didn't refer to Apple directly but also said it was a "large North American mobile phone" customer. He confirmed that Broadcom hardware was in the new phone.

That means we could see the launch of the iPhone in late September or during October, with a launch in November. We think it unlikely Apple would wait until November to launch it, but it did release the iPhone X in early November 2017 so it is possible.

Apple is a large customer of Broadcom and inked a $15 billion deal with them in January - the company makes wireless components for the iPhone.

Inside the iPhone 11, for example, it supplies the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well as another RF chip.

We also know that Apple is planning on using Qualcomm 5G hardware for an upcoming iPhone 5G, though it's unclear if this will be the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max or a separate model.

The move means that Brodcom's revenue for the product will appear in its results a quarter later than usual, hence why it was particularly noteworthy for the company.