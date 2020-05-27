iPhone 12 Max will use LG OLED displays for first time

Apple has reportedly ordered 12 million small form factor OLED displays from LG for use on the iPhone 12 Max - breaking Samsung's manufacturing monopoly on OLED screens for new Apple handsets.

LG already supplies panels for iPhone that use LED screens, now it will be given one of the next-gen line-up to see how it performs.

Korean news site The Elec claims that LG will provide the 6.1-inch OLED displays for the 12 Max, while Samsung will continue to provide its display technology for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Its sources say that LG Display will ship 20 million P-OLED panels for iPhones in 2020. Samsung shipped 50 million last year and will likely do at least that number again.

The Pro models of the iPhone 12 will reportedly use Samsung's latest Y-OCTA display technology which, as 9to5Mac details, eliminates a separate touch sensor substrate, making for a thinner display. Possibly even clearer.

It is also said that the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will sport 120Hz screen refresh rates. And they could have 3x zoom on the rear camera.

We should know more on the build up to launch, which might be slightly delayed this year (from the usual September launch slot) due to supply chains being affected by the current global crisis.