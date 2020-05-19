Huge iPhone 12 leak provides all the display specs

Apple could be preparing four versions of the iPhone 12, with a range of different display technologies if the latest leaks are to be believed.

The information comes from @DCSSRoss on Twitter, from Display Supply Chain who has an established track record with details from forthcoming devices. As a display specialist, it's no surprise to see plenty of detail on what the forthcoming iPhone models will offer in terms of display capabilities.

The entry-level iPhone, thought to be simply called the iPhone 12 is expected to have a 5.4-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, resulting in 475ppi. The Full HD+ resolution might not sound that high, but at this size, it results in densely-packed pixels for plenty of detail.

The iPhone 12 is said to have a Samsung OLED display and will be 8-bit, meaning that it won't be HDR capable, which requires a 10-bit panel.

The step-up is the iPhone 12 Max with a 12.1-inch display, increasing the resolution to 2532 x 1170 pixels for 460ppi. Again, it's sharp, but not as sharp as the iPhone 12, although the difference is minor. This time we're expecting OLED displays from BOE and LG Display, and again no support for HDR.

Summary of iPhone 12 Display Specs pic.twitter.com/HaWSxuxMf3 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 18, 2020

Moving onto the Pro models - Apple's premium models - the iPhone Pro is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display again, while offering the same resolution as the 12 Max, so 2532 x 1170 pixels (460ppi). This time it's expected to be a Samsung OLED display, and 10-bit, to support HDR - although Apple calls it XDR for "extreme dynamic range" on its Super Retina XDR displays as found in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will expand to 6.7-inch, with a 2778 x 1284 pixel resolution, but that that size, it comes out at 458ppi, so there's no real difference in pixel density across these devices. Again it's a Samsung OLED display with HDR support.

It's thought that the iPhone 12 will stick to 60fps, although there's rumour that the iPhone 12 Pro models could be 120Hz ProMotion, although we believe this is in development and far from confirmed.

We're expecting the Apple iPhone 12 models to be launched in September 2020.