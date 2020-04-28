You probably saw this headline and thought: "It's easy to take a screenshot. They published an entire how-to for that?" But hear us out.

There is more than one iPhone, and certain models require a different set of actions to quickly save an image of what's visible on your screen. Same with the iPad. For instance, if you owned an iPhone 6 for years and recently upgraded to the iPhone 11 Max Pro, you might have no idea how to take a screenshot. The entire process has changed since the removal of the home button! Hence this step-by-step guide.

We've also detailed exactly where to find your screenshots after you've taken them, plus how to record your screen and save the video!

After you take a screenshot, a thumbnail will briefly appear in the corner of your screen. Tap the thumbnail to open it, or swipe left to dismiss it.

Press the Side button and the Volume up button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Press the Side button and the Home button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Press the Top button and the Home button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

After you take a screenshot, a thumbnail will briefly appear in the corner of your screen. Tap the thumbnail to open it, or swipe left to dismiss it.

Press the Top button and the Volume up button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Press the Top button and the Home button at the same time, and then quickly release both buttons.

Open the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad, and then go to Albums > Screenshots to find all your screenshots.

First, add the option to screen-record to your Control Center: Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls > and tap + next to Screen Recording. Then, on an iPhone X or later or an iPad running iOS 12 or later or iPadOS, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen to access the Control Center. (Older device owners can swipe up from the bottom of any screen).

Now, follow these steps:

Long-press the Record screen button (red circle), and then tap Microphone. Tap Start Recording, and then wait for the countdown. Open Control Center and tap the Red circle button to stop recording. Or tap the red status bar at the top of your screen and tap Stop.

That's it! Now go to the Photos app and select your screen recording (it'll be saved as a video file).

Check out Apple's iPhone support page here or iPad support page here.