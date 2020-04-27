Apple iPhone 12 and 5G models reportedly delayed

Apple has reportedly delayed production of its 2020 iPhone line-up, which could result in a later than expected launch date.

Mass production of four new iPhone models - thought to be the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Max and, possibly, the company's first 5G iPhone - is said to have been pushed back in light of the current global situation.

Both the supply chain and consumer demand are considerations, with "people familiar with the matter" cited as sources by the Wall Street Journal.

The claimed new production schedule suggests that Apple will host its annual iPhone launch event at least a month later than usual, so October rather than September.

In addition, it is said that Apple will not manufacture as many devices as it did in 2019. The WSJ report states that it will make 20 per cent fewer iPhones, in fact.

However, Apple has recently added an extra device to the mix, in the form of the 2020 iPhone SE.

As the cheapest current iPhone on the market, it makes for an interesting alternative to the traditional Apple iPhone range, which currently includes the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

We'll bring you more on the iPhone 12 plans as we hear them.