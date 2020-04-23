No iPhone SE Plus this year, 2021 more likely

Apple is planning a larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE, but the handset won't launch until the second half of 2021, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors).

Apple's latest phone, the iPhone SE, was unveiled globally in mid-April 2020, with a starting price of $399 (£419). It is the cheapest iPhone available. And yet tech analyst and YouTuber Jon Prosser is teasing that it will eventually be joined by a plus-sized variant. He posted a brief tweet about it but neglected to share any insightful details about the upcoming phone.

Should have some iPhone SE Plus news for you soon. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 18, 2020

If you needed more proof of the phone's existence, however, Kuo has also claimed an iPhone SE Plus is the works. Previously, he said it would launch in the first half of next year, though, of course, he's now pushed that back and claimed: "Apple will likely postpone the new model".

The iPhone SE is considered a successor to the last iPhone SE as well as a replacement for the discontinued iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It will likely sit alongside the standard SE, offering a similar design with a slightly larger 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display. It's expected to feature the same A13 Bionic chipset, as well. It'll probably have Touch ID instead of Face ID, too.

We don't yet know anything about the price, but we suspect the Plus variant be reasonably priced, just like the iPhone SE.