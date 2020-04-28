iPhone SE Plus rumours: Will there be a bigger iPhone SE?

The iPhone SE was announced on 15 April 2020. It's essentially the iPhone 8 in terms of design, with the same the aluminium and glass build. And by all accounts, it's been extremely popular already since it's an ideal replacement for those wanting a new Home Button iPhone to replace an ageing model.

The new phone has been rumoured for at least the last couple of years, but some commentators suggested before its launch that there was going to be a larger iPhone SE Plus version to slot in between this 4.7-inch iPhone and the 6.1-inch iPhone XR.

Now the SE has been launched, rumours continue to swirl that this phone is in the pipeline and we've rounded up all the speculation right here.

Between 4.7-inch and 6.1 inches

Rumours pointing to 5.5-inches

LCD panel

The current Apple iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display with a 1334 x 750 pixel resolution. Any larger version would slot in between this iPhone and the 6.1-inch iPhone XR.

In other words, it would be a phone with a screen somewhere in between 5 and 6 inches in size, but with a home button and Touch ID like the iPhone SE. Rumours are pointing to 5.5-inches at present.

The larger SE would no doubt have True Tone so the display will adapt to ambient conditions to give you the best visuals, plus support for Dolby Vision as well as HDR10.

Same as iPhone SE - 12MP, f/1.8 single rear camera

Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR

Up to 4K 60fps video capture

There's a single camera on the iPhone SE 2020. It uses the same sensor as the iPhone 8 but with the smarts of the iPhone 11. It's possible that a larger iPhone SE could have a dual camera, but we think it would probably stick with the single.

That means it would have the same specs as the SE - see above and the iPhone 11 smarts including all six Portrait Lighting effects and Smart HDR.

Apple A13 Bionic

64/128/256GB storage

Wireless charging

The iPhone SE 2 uses the Apple A13 Bionic platform, the same chip that powers the iPhone 11. Next year's SE Plus will probably stick with this as well as the 64/128/256GB storage options from the current model.

Like the iPhone SE it will no doubt also support wireless charging, fast charging, Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE and support for dual SIM using eSIM.

Here are all the rumours surrounding the iPhone SE Plus so far.

Because of the global situation, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities suggests that the larger iPhone SE Plus will debut in 2021 instead of later in 2020.

It appears Apple may be planning to launch a 'Plus'-size model of the iPhone SE. Basically, this would replace the now-discontinued iPhone 8 Plus - there's now no large screen 'cheaper' iPhone aside from the XR.

Just to put a cat in amongst the pigeons, this rumour goes directly against the current thinking and suggests we won't see a Touch ID sensor on an iPhone SE Plus, but a longer screen and Face ID instead. We're not sure about this one.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities says that Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 Plus in the first half of 2021 and predicts the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch. However, he suggests the Touch ID will be part of the power button on the side which doesn't fit with what we now know about the iPhone SE (2020).