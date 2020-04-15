iPhone SE (2020) price: How much will the new cheap iPhone cost?

Apple's new cheap iPhone is here. No, it isn't the iPhone 9, but the iPhone SE (Second generation), which we're calling the iPhone SE (2020) for simplicity.

It's a mid-range phone that's based on the iPhone 8 (now discontinued) on the outside and the bang-up-to-date iPhone 11 on the inside. It sticks with Touch ID as with older generations of iPhone and still has a Home button. Face ID is not supported.

The iPhone SE features the same 4.7-inch Retina display with True Tone from the iPhone 8 and can fit into older iPhone 8 cases (well, it is the same size). It's also waterproof and has wireless charging.

The phone is available in black, white, and Product(RED), with storage sizes starting at 64GB like the other iPhone models. However, the other sizes available are 128 and 256GB - there's no 512GB model.

The iPhone SE (2020) will be available for pre-order from 17 April while the full iPhone SE release date will be 24 April.

The new iPhone SE will cost $399 in the US and £419 in the UK. Purchasers of the new device will also get a year of Apple TV+ free.

In the US Apple will sell the new phone for $9.54 per month without a contract, that's £10.99 per month in the UK.

Vodafone UK

The network says: the iPhone SE is coming soon to Vodafone UK. Customers will be able to purchase the new device on Vodafone’s Unlimited data plans.