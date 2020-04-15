Apple, out of sync with its September phone launches, has revealed a new iPhone SE smartphone.

The new model, which will replace both the original iPhone SE and iPhone 8 launched in 2016 and 2017 respectively, will offer a new affordable iPhone to those who want to keep the Touch ID Home button and a smaller screen size.

At a glance, the new iPhone offers the same design as the iPhone 8, features the same 4.7-inch Retina display with True Tone and will even fit into older iPhone 8 cases. It will also retains its IP67 waterproof status.

Available in black, white, and Product(RED), the only real noticeable difference in terms of design will be that the logo on the back has moved to be centred to match the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

Unlike the iPhone 8 range, there won't however be an SE Plus model available with Apple clearly keen to hit a specific price point to woo those customers who've either been unable to afford the iPhone 11 range, or enjoy the smaller size.

What has changed however is the processing power and storage capabilities of the iPhone SE (2020) amongst other things.

The iPhone SE (2nd generation) will feature the A13 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, and because of that will offer improved photography capabilities through its single rear camera.

In addition to the processor and graphics boost, it will also feature new storage options (64, 128 and 256GB), as well as, Haptic Touch, fast charging, wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6, and dual SIM with eSIM support.

The new model won't feature Apple's U1 chip found in the iPhone 11 range, or 5G, with the company expected to hold back on supporting next-gen connectivity until its September launch.

Unlike Apple's iPhone 10, iPhone 11 and iPad Pro ranges that have pushed for the inclusion of more and more cameras on the rear of the device, the iPhone SE sticks with a single camera.

It uses the same 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide camera sensor from the iPhone 8, but the software and therefore its capabilities, have been vastly improved.

Apple says it is able to leverage the A13 Bionic processor to deliver many of the same photography functionalities found in the 11 and 11 Pro models including all six Portrait Lighting effects, and depth control using what Apple calls semantic rendering and facial landmarking. That's certainly likely to appeal to those keen to take more photos.

Apple says the new iPhone SE will be available to pre-order on Friday 17 April and go on sale on 24 April.

It will cost £419 in the UK and $399 in the US.

In the US customers will be able to get the iPhone SE for $9.54 a month without a contract. Customers will also get 1 year of Apple TV+ free.