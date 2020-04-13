A new report claims to reveal Apple’s product roadmap for the rest of the year, though most of it corroborates existing reports and rumours.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on four new iPhones, thought to be called the iPhone 12. The company is reportedly redesigning the iPhone Pro models of the series so that they have flatter screen edges, much like the current iPad Pro. This tidbit is interesting since well-respected analyst and Apple leaker Ming-chi Kuo previously claimed their screens would be slightly curved.

Bloomberg claimed the two iPhone Pro models will come with three cameras on the rear. One of the iPhone Pro models will have a “slightly larger” screen than the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s 6.5-inch display, and its Face ID notch will be smaller. (Kuo has said the iPhone Pro models will feature 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screens.) They should feature the new iPad Pro’s LIDAR 3D-scanning system, as well.

The two lower-end models of the 2020 iPhone likely won't have 3D-scanning system. They're also thought to have dual camera modules.

It's worth noting that another regarded analyst also recently shared a slide on Twitter that indicated Apple is nearly done prototyping the next iPhone models, and that the phones should line up with what Kuo has been leaking.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!



Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year!



Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers!



Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

Aside from the new iPhone models, Bloomberg said the rumoured smaller, cheaper HomePod speaker will likely arrive by the second quarter of 2020. It'll resemble the existing HomePod, but it'll be mini, or about half the size. Bloomberg also said new versions of the MacBook Pro, Apple TV, iMac, and iPad are on the way, though there is no information about their upgrades.

Apple isn't expecting too much of a delay on these new products either, despite the coronavirus pandemic.