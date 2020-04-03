The new iPhone SE 2020 is coming to a store near you soon

The iPhone SE is set to be the new cheap iPhone after all, thanks to an Apple Store leak. The phone that was formerly referred to as iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 will take on the moniker of the last cheap iPhone that was essentially a re-badged iPhone 5S.

Unsubstantiated rumours suggest 22 April for a launch date with availability soon after.

This time, it looks like the iPhone 8 will form the backbone of the 'new' phone.

New leak on the Apple Store….Looks like iPhone SE it is….https://t.co/QU9vYspDGP pic.twitter.com/kMPks5xsPU — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) April 3, 2020

The name has come via an Apple Store leak as you can see above, though we suspected it anyway. And as this is a screen protector, it looks like it'll have the same physical dimensions of the iPhone 7 and 8. And it'll be an ideal upgrade for those coming from an iPhone 6, 7 or 8 who don't want to spend extra on a Face ID phone.

It looks like the phone will simply replace the iPhone 8 that would have been going the way of the dodo this year. And it'll slot in underneath the iPhone XR as the new mid-range iPhone. The re-badge strategy certainly worked for Apple before as the original iPhone SE was very successful and was still selling well when it was axed.

One possibility, according to 9to5Mac is that Apple will reference it as the 2020 version of the iPhone SE, so that might be an addendum to the name. It should have the same internals as the iPhone 11 - or certainly 2018's iPhone XR.

It'll come in red, black and white and there will be three memory variants - 64, 128 and 256GB.