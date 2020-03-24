iOS and iPadOS 13.4 available: Here's what you'll get

Apple has released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 which brings a few new features to iPhones and iPad.

Well, if you have an iPhone from the iPhone 6S and above you can install the update as you're more than likely already running iOS 13.

iPadOS continues its crusade to make the iPad more like laptops, with a mouse cursor on the screen as well as trackpads on new keyboards from Apple as well as third-party options from Logitech and Brydge. We've expected this move for a little while and it is naturally welcome, even if I does raise some questions about Apple's overall strategy. Check out our main feature on the new option.

Finally, iCloud Drive becomes more like Dropbox (about time) - we were expecting this one to appear earlier. With 13.4 you can share folders just as you can with other cloud storage services. iCloud Drive is a good service, but it has been pretty limited previously.

You'll now be able to buy bundled apps across iPhone and iPad, for example removing the frustration that buying an app on your iPad doesn't mean you own the iPhone version. These are for Catalyst-based apps predominantly, though devs can bring it to their older apps, too - they need to opt in though.

Here's a list of all the supported devices, just so you can double-check whether your iPhone or iPod touch will be able to run iOS 13.4.

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch 7th generation

