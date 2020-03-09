The iPhone 12 Pro camera reportedly has a 64 megapixel sensor

Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 might have a much higher-megapixel camera sensor. A 64 megspixel sensor will be used in the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max according to the latest rumours to emerge from the far-east supply chain as reported by leaker Max Weinbach in an EverythingApplePro video.

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has an incredibly-large 108 megapixel sensor (plus a 100x zoom), we've tended to see 48 megapixel sensors as the norm in flagship phones over the last year or so, including in the other S20 devices.

That means the iPhone 11 Pro camera specs are now looking a little paltry with 12 megapixel lenses. Even if Apple doesn't want or need to play the megapixel game, it still makes sense to upgrade the sensor. A 64 megapixel sensor would shoot it ahead of many of its rivals, especially if that sensor comes to both the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

Weinbach claims the iPhone 12 will maintain a triple-lens array but there will be an added Time of Flight sensor. We wondered if the iPhone 11 Pro might have this, but it sounds like we'll be getting it a year later.

The new sensor would mean even better portrait mode performance (although it's pretty good already!) plus it would potentially help with ARKit apps, which have been a big area of focus for Apple.

According to Weinbach, Night mode may also come to the telephoto and wide sensors as well as the main sensor in the iPhone 12, too plus there will be an enhanced HDR function plus an increased aperture size on the ultrawide lens.