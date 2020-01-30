Apple might launch Tag trackers, wireless charger, budget iPhone, and more in 2020

Apple is reportedly working on a slew of new devices, and many of them are set to launch within the next five months.

According to a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who has a great track record with predicting or having insight into Apple's upcoming products, Apple plans to release the following new devices in the first half of 2020: Tag trackers, premium headphones, a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, a wireless charger, and refreshed models of the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.

Past leaks indicate Apple Tag will be a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker. It's supposed to use ultra wideband tech - also found in the latest iPhones - so that users can more easily track their lost or stolen items. You can read all about Tag here.

Meanwhile, a low-cost iPhone, thought to be the iPhone SE 2, has also been rumoured for years. We also have a complete rumour round-up on that phone here. Kuo previously claimed the iPhone SE 2 will start at $399, and that it should release around March 2020.

As for that new wireless charger, it'll reportedly be small and likely serve as Apple's attempt at delivering a new version of the AirPower wireless charger, which it unveiled in September 2017 but eventually killed before ever launching. Kuo doesn’t provide many details about the new charger, however, so we're not sure if it'll be able to charge multiple devices at once or be unique.

Kuo also didn't fully describe Apple's incoming headphones, other than calling them “high-end" and saying they'll feature Bluetooth. Given the extraordinary popularity of Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pros, we're not surprised to learn Apple wants to add to its headphone lineup.

Lastly, the hardware updates for the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air are obvious. Apple typically updates its devices every year. The iPad Pro was last updated in 2018, however, so Apple is looking to upgrade it with a triple-lens rear camera system and an A13X processor. The MacBook Pro and Air were both given scissor-switch keys last year, and Kuo’s doesn’t mention how they'll be updated.

We suspect they'll get Intel’s latest 10th-generation chips.

