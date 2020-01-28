iPhone SE 2 to come with physical home button?

There have been plenty of rumours recently, that Apple will launch a cheaper, entry-level iPhone in spring - currently dubbed the iPhone SE 2. And here's a new one to add to the mix.

The new iPhone will reportedly come with a physical home button.

Renowned industry leaker Evan Blass posted a tweet with just a few simple words: "It's got a -- don't hate -- home button." And, that was accompanied by text on a green background stating the leaked information was for a "new spring iPhone 2020".

To be honest, this isn't a groundbreaking piece of info. Nor is it something we didn't already presume, but does once again hint at Apple's intention for its long-awaited follow-up to the iPhone SE.

For instance, it also points to the lack of FaceID as a security system, suggesting that a fingerprint sensor will be present instead. So, in that case, the iPhone SE 2 will be more an iPhone 8 replacement rather than an XS or 11 Pro Lite.

Perhaps more interestingly, Blass' tweet confirms that he believes the phone will be released in spring too - something we've heard several times from other sources in the past.

If true, we'll see more rumours in the next couple of months, no doubt.

