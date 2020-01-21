The standard iPhone 12 will be thinner and bigger than the iPhone 11

The rumour mill may be reaching a crescendo for the incoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series, but it's also hotting up for 2020's other key launches including the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will boast Apple's first 5G iPhone among their number, but the latest rumours concern the size of the standard iPhone 12 handset which is said to have a bigger screen size yet have a thinner body.

MacOtakara quotes a supply chain source that suggests the design won't be a massive departure from the iPhone 11 (no real surprise there) but that we should expect a thinner range of handsets down to 7.4mm from 8.1/8.3mm.

The source also suggests screen sizes of 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7-inches with there possibly being two 6.1-inch variants for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The latter size is expected to have a slightly larger footprint than 2019's iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The 5.4-inch size would be smaller than today's iPhone 11 so that seems unlikely - but could it be that we'll get another cheaper iPhone option as an iPhone SE replacement?

Other rumours suggest that the new phones will all have OLED displays (currently a Pro and Pro Max feature) and dual cameras for the standard models with the iPhone 11 Pro triple camera setup being retained for the equivalent models in 2020.

