Stunning iPhone SE 2 renders have dropped, show premium iPhone 8 revamp

@OnLeaks/iGeeksBlog
High quality leaked renders of the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2 (or should it be iPhone 9?) have surfaced, giving us our first glimpse at the upcoming budget iPhone. 

As suspected - and as has been rumoured before - the follow up to the iPhone SE won't be a direct lookalike.

Apple is still resurrecting an older iPhone design, but this time it's the one used by the iPhone 8, rather than the iPhone 5/5S. 

The images show as much, except the renders do seem to indicate that Apple - while using the iPhone 8 form - is perhaps going to mix it up with the finish and colours of the more recent iPhone X, XS and iPhone 11 Pro

That's to say, the rounded edges have a polished stainless steel finish, while the back - made of glass - is frosted. 

This frosted glass is similar in appearance to the texture used on the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, and also suggests the phone will support wireless charging just as the iPhone 8 did. 

According to the post over at iGeeksBlog, the screen will be a 4.7-inch LCD panel, while we're likely to find an A13 Bionic processor inside it, keeping everything running super smooth. 

It has fingerprint recognition via Touch ID on the front, and a single camera on the back alongside the dual-tone LED flash. 

One of the big things we still don't know is what the naming is going to be. SE 2 makes sense in that this is a revamped, older, smaller device with more powerful internals, just like the original SE.

iPhone 9 - on the other hand - might make sense in that it follows on from the iPhone 8. With that said, that name could cause confusion with Apple having recently released the iPhone 11 series. 

