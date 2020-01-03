Apple's iPhone SE 2 might be called the iPhone 9 and have two models

Rumours have been swirling for some time about Apple's plans to refresh its compact smartphone offering, which at the moment is still limited to the fairly old iPhone SE.

At times it's felt a little like wishful thinking, with people simply hoping that the iPhone SE 2 is around the corner. Now, though, reports are starting to gather steam a bit more.

Details from supply chain cogs in Taiwan indicate that Apple may be working on two different LCD display models for release in 2020, fuelling speculation that these screens are intended for use in two differently-sized models of the iPhone SE 2. Other reports also claim that the phones will be branded as the iPhone 9 line.

That number has indeed so far been missing from the iPhone's main slate of releases, having been skipped over between the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Of course, as pointed out by 9to5Mac, two different LCD displays does not necessarily mean two models of the device — it could just as easily indicate that a small upgrade is planned post-release. However, given Apple's now tried and tested Plus ranges of bigger handsets, it wouldn't be hugely surprising if that system applied to the iPhone 9.

That said, Apple might lean toward keeping the sales pitch simple with just one model — a smaller iPhone with good internal specs but fewer bells and whistles. That would see the likes of True Tone display and FaceID biting the dust to save on costs.

