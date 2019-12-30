Anker will reportedly launch a new iPhone accessory soon that aims to improve your mobile photography.

According to The Verge, Anker's new accessory is basically an external LED flash that connects to the iPhone 11 via the Lightning connector. Keep in mind 9to5Mac claimed earlier this month that new flash accessories were coming and that they would be certified in Apple’s Made-for-iPhone (MFi) licensing program. Anker appears to be the first company to launch one of these new flashes.

While external camera flashes have long been available to consumers, even iPhone users, they've not been MFi-certified for Apple users, which meant they didn't fully support the iPhone's built-in flash or default Camera app. Anker's new flash accessory for iPhone, on the other hand, will not only natively work with the iPhone's own hardware and software but also third-party apps.

If you plan to use Anker's flash with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, it should recognise either model and be able to trigger the flash from within the main camera app or even third-party ones. It'll last for about 10,000 shots per charge, too. The Verge said Anker is claiming it'll offer twice the range and four times the brightness of the built-in flash. It even has a detachable diffuser.

It'll supposedly cost $49.99 on Amazon in the US when it launches sometime in January 2020.

