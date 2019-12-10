Apple has released iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3, the third major update to the iOS and iPadOS 13 operating systems. It follows iOS 13.2.3 and iPadOS 13.2.3, incremental updates from two weeks ago. And a month before that, Apple released iOS 13.2, which brought new emoji.

iOS 13.3 adds news features originally promised for ‌iOS 13‌, but were ultimately delayed, including Communication limits for Screen Time. This lets parents control who their children can contact in specific Apple apps, such as FaceTime, Phone, and Messages. Parents can also manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices. Keep in mind calls to emergency numbers are always allowed.

The iOS 13.3 and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.3 updates introduce support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari, which means physical security keys like the Lightning-equipped YubiKey can be used for two factor.

Under Keyboards in Settings (in General), there's a new option to stop Animoji and Memoji stickers from displaying in the Emoji Keyboard.

There's a new layout for ‌Apple News‌+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other newspapers. You can also like or dislike stories with a tap now. And stories from ‌Apple News‌ are finally available in Canada in English and French.

When editing a video, you can now save the edited version as a new clip rather than saving over the original.

Here's a list of other improvements noted in the changelog by Apple:

Fixes issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages.

Addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts.

Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar.

Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry via Messages.

Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save.

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos may not be shared with other audio apps.

Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear.

Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off.

Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled.

Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly.

Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts.

It is now rolling out to all compatible iPhones and iPads.

To get the new updates for your iPhone and iPad, grab them over the air in the Settings app:

Go to Settings. Select General. Go to Software Update.

