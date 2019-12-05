Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note (via 9to5Mac) detailing Apple’s next two years of iPhones. Kuo is usually spot-on with his predictions, so it's worth paying attention to what he says.

This time around, he thinks Apple’s lead 2021 iPhone will ditch the Lightning port and only offer wireless charging and syncing in return. Apple has used the Lightning port for all iPhone models since the iPhone 5 in 2013, despite fans clamoring for a switch to USB-C in more recent years.

Kuo also discussed Apple’s 2020 iPhone range, claiming there will be five new phones. Apple will release a 4.7-inch iPhone SE 2 with an LCD display, he said. It'll supposedly look like the iPhone 8 - something that's been rumoured for months. Kuo’s note also said Apple is planning four OLED iPhones, all of which will support 5G. A high-end model will feature triple cameras and ToF.

This high-end iPhone will be available in a 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes. These will likely replace 2019's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. There’s also a low-end model with two cameras. It will also come in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 5.4 inches.

Obviously the most interesting is the portless phone coming in a couple years, but we're still a long ways off from that, so anything could change.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.