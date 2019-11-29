Apple iPhone X gets 25% discount on Amazon for Black Friday

It's finally Black Friday and if you were waiting for a deal on an iPhone X, then you're in luck - as there's a 25 per cent discount in today's Deal of the Day.

This deal is only running through 29 November so you have 24-hours to grab yourself the iPhone X at a low price of £639.

The Apple iPhone X, here with 64GB storage and in Silver, was Apple's radical redesign of the phone, dropping the huge forehead and chin it had since inception and introducing the notch - soon to be copied by just about every other manufacturer on the planet.

It is unashamedly premium with a stainless steel core body - and a dual camera on the back. While the iPhone 11 Pro moved to a triple camera system, you still get a lot of power in the iPhone X, you get a great display and all the fun of iOS 13.

This phone also introduced Face ID - a system that's been difficult for anyone else to rival.

This is a short deal - so if you want an iPhone X at a cheap price, you'll have to move fast.

If you're after other handset deals, there are loads of phone discounts in the Black Friday sales that we have rounded-up right here.

