Apple's iPhone 11 battery cases add a physical camera button

Apple launched a new series of battery cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 11 battery cases look like last year’s cases, but with a bigger camera hole, and they come in the same colours: Black, white, and pink. They also feature wireless charging support and can give you "up to 50 per cent" extra battery life when in use, making them the perfect case for those of you who expect to be away from a power source for long periods of time, like when traveling or at work or while camping.

The new cases bring a key addition this year, too: A physical shortcut button that opens the camera app, even if your phone is locked. It's also located in such a way that you can turn your phone for a landscape shot and easily reach it with your index finger. If you hold down the camera button on any of the cases, you will automatically start recording a video via the new QuickTake feature exclusive to the iPhone 11 lineup.

Each battery case costs $129 and is available to buy now in the US from Apple's own website. They don't appear to be available elsewhere yet.