Black Friday hasn't officially started, but Amazon has been increasing the deals as we approach the official start of its sales on 22 November.

Today - and only for today - Amazon has deals on "renewed" iPhone XS models, including the XS Max and across a range of different colours and storage options.

The Amazon renewed iPhones come with a 1-year guarantee, have been quality inspected and have at least 80 per cent of the battery performance of the new model - but they are pre-owned and won't necessarily come in the original box.

The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max were launched in 2018 with stainless steel frames and a glass black and front. The dual camera nestles in the corner, while a notch sits at the top of the display and offers Face ID to unlock the phone.

Here are some examples of the deals on offer:

These are great devices, only recently replaced by the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, but this is a way to get your hands on a recent iPhone without paying top prices. There's up to £124 off some models.

We're yet to see the full range of discounts for Black Friday phones, but we've been rounding up some of the early offers where you can grab a deal.