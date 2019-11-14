New report suggests Apple iPad Pro and iPhone SE will arrive first half of 2020

Rumours surrounding the next Apple iPad Pro and the successor to the iPhone SE are continuing to swirl.

Just days after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the next iPad Pro would likely appear in the first half of 2020 with a new 3D sensor system, a report from MacRumours supports the time frame with a research note from TF International Securities quoting analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo claims the iPad Pro models will use their rear cameras for 3D sensing and Apple is expected to use a Time-of-Flight system.

A ToF camera uses infrared light to determine depth information. The sensor emits a light signal, which hits the subject and returns to the sensor. The time it takes to bounce back is then measured and provides depth-mapping capabilities - useful for AR features.

In the same research note, Kuo also claimed the iPhone SE 2 would also be coming in the first half of 2020, having previously said before the end of the first quarter.

He said the device will have similar features to the iPhone 8 but it will have a smaller 4.7-inch display and a faster A13 processor - the same chip found in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models.

Touch ID is expected, along with 3GB of RAM and Kuo predicts the device will start around $399 with 64GB of storage. According to Kuo, the iPhone SE 2 will come in Space Gray, Silver and Red colour options.

You can read all about the next iPad Pro rumours in our separate feature and we also have a round up of everything claimed for the iPhone SE 2 as well.