Apple is reportedly mobilisation suppliers to produce a range of three iPhones with 5G data connectivity. And, contrary to other recent reports, they are said to be coming in 2020.

We had previously heard that Apple was planning to make its own 5G modems, but that they wouldn't be ready until 2021. However, while we still don't know who will be supplying the mobile data chips at present, sources inside the supply chain claim that next year's flagship models will, indeed, be 5G ready.

They told Nikkei Asian Review that the iPhone 12 (as it is currently being termed) will also sport advanced mobile processors and leading edge screens. This latter suggestion matches another report released this week that said the new iPhones will come with 120Hz displays.

Other iPhone 12 rumours claim that the next flagship devices will adopt designs with more squared-off edges than recent releases - looking more like the iPhone 5.

Apple will allegedly also dispense with the notch at the top of the front panel, building the front FaceID camera into the bezel itself.

And, there is speculation that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor, like several Android rivals currently on the market.

Nikkei Asian Review's report also claims that Apple plans to ship "at least 80 million" 5G iPhones.