Apple's iOS and iPadOS 13.2 update boasts Deep Fusion camera tech, new emoji and support for AirPods Pro

After spending a while in beta, Apple has released iOS 13.2 for iPhone 6S and later. iPad 13.2 has also beeen released, with most of the same features. However, the equivalent HomePod software update has been pulled due to some issues, according to reports.

The software includes the much-vaunted Deep Fusion camera tech that uses machine learning from the neural processor on the A13 Bionic platform. This tech captures nine images when you shoot in low light. This is available on iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max only.

They're then combined to produce one image which has less noise than you'd normally get in a low light image. Another camera enhancement enables you to change video resolution from within the camera app, which is most welcome. However, this is again restricted to the new iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max - it isn't available on our iPhone XS Max.

There's also support for the new AirPods Pro, since you can also switch into transparency mode or noise-cancelling on your iOS device, too. However, the support hasn't yet been added in macOS.

There's also the introduction of Announce Messages, enabling Siri to read back your texts to you on your AirPods - you can also tell Siri to delete recordings in this update, too - plus new emoji (70 in total) which includes some less gendered versions and new animals, food and activities.

HomeKit Secure Video enables HomeKit devices to capture, store and watch encrypted security camera video.

The update is around 500MB in size and should be available in your Settings app now.