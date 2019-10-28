iPhone 12 said to come with 120Hz OLED display

Apple will reportedly use 120Hz screen technology on its 2020 iPhone 12 models.

According to sources in China, it is looking to adopt the higher refresh rate it currently uses on the iPad Pro models available today.

That will make the iPhone 12 superb for gaming, as well as feel more responsive during swipes and other screen interactivity.

Currently, 120Hz phones are rare. We've only seen the Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG II sport 120Hz displays so far, with both being more gaming focused than most rival handsets.

Several, including the OnePlus 7T, 7T and new Pixel 4 and 4XL, have adopted 90Hz screens, but Apple's latest iPhones - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max - are all 60Hz.

The leak comes from Chinese news site Digitimes.

Previous iPhone 12 rumours point to handsets that have more squared-off edges than the existing models - more like the iPhone 5 family.

They also claim that Apple will finally dispense with the notch at the top of the display, instead opting to build the front FaceID camera into the bezel itself.

There might also be an in-display fingerprint sensor. Although some say that the next generation devices will still be 4G only, with Apple planning to introduce its first 5G phone in 2021 instead.