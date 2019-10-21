The iPhone SE 2 might actually arrive soon

A follow-up to the iPhone SE has been rumoured for quite some time, and in recent weeks, there's been a lot of talk about when it'll arrive.

The latest evidence to suggest the affordable phone is coming soon comes from a reliable analyst who often correctly predicts what Apple will do next. Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) thinks the so-called iPhone SE 2 will land soon with a new antenna design for improved wireless transmission.

Apple's suppliers are expected to begin delivering new antenna components for the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ in early 2020 so that it can launch by the end of the first quarter. Other reports have claimed that if the iPhone SE 2 does indeed come to fruition, then it'll do so early next year. There's been whispers about Apple possibly holding a second event this autumn. Perhaps the iPhone SE 2 will debut then?

Previously, Kuo claimed the ‌iPhone SE 2‌ could look like the two-year-old iPhone 8, complete with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. It might pack an A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage, and it could be available in space grey, silver, or red colours. The names iPhone 8s or iPhone 9 have been floated, too, but to be honest, the device is a bit of mystery still.

That said, most think the phone will start at $399 in the US, which would make it an entry-level iPhone -- the cheapest in Apple's current lineup.