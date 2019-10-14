Apple iPhone SE 2 could cost just $399

It's been predicted that Apple will launch the second generation iPhone SE in 2020, and the latest note predicts we could see it released with a sub-$400 price point.

In a note to investors, Ming-Chi Kuo - an analyst with some form of reputation in the world of Apple predictions - has stated that the SE 2 (when it comes) will cost $399.

As has already been rumoured, this note repeats the predictions that it will come with the A13 processor inside, 3GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

It's also stated that we'll see it in three colours: Space Grey, Silver and Red.

Kuo believes these cheaper SE 2 price point will be a "key growth driver" because of its low price point.

The curious thing here is the price point, however. As is well-known, Apple's newest flagship phones are fairly expensive devices. Compared to those, it's clearly much cheaper.

With that said, Apple does still sell cheaper iPhones than those. You can still buy the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with prices starting at $449 and $549, which isn't all that much more expensive than this rumoured SE 2.

This begs the question: who would buy this phone in such big numbers, is there a real demand for the much smaller form factor phones in 2019/2020?

Even if it does have the latest powerful Apple processor inside, it seems like a price point that's already covered to a large extent by the 8 series.

Of course, with this being the prediction of an analyst, it's never guaranteed that any of it comes to pass. We're yet to see any physical leaks of the supposedly upcoming device.

As always, we'll keep you updated on any information that surfaces on the SE 2.