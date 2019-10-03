Apple might finally launch a low-cost iPhone SE2 in 2020

The long-rumoured iPhone SE2 just re-surfaced for air.

Apple's been expected to launch a smaller, cheaper version of the iPhone, perhaps as a follow-up the iPhone SE, which launched in 2016 for the entry-level price of $399. However, several Apple events have come and gone in the past few years, with no sign of the so-called iPhone SE2. A respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has put the phone into the spotlight again now, saying it'll debut in 2020.

He's good at predicting Apple's moves, and this time around, he said he expects the company to launch the iPhone SE2 early next year with an A13 chip and 3GB of LPDDR4X memory. It'll be a sibling to the iPhone 11, but in an iPhone 8 form factor. According to CNBC, Kuo revealed in an analyst note that the iPhone SE2 will have a 4.7-inch screen. It'll likely to be cheaper than the iPhone 11.

If the iPhone SE2 goes on sale for $399 in the US, it'd be $50 cheaper than the iPhone 8. We suspect it might not have iPhone 11-level cameras, and that it may have a Home button instead of Face ID. Kuo already said most of iPhone SE2′s hardware spec will be similar to iPhone 8′s.

Keep in mind Apple revealed the iPhone SE in March 2016, so perhaps we will see a second-generation phone debut next spring.