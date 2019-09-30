Latest Apple iPhone 12 renders show no notch for the Pro models

Apple may only have just launched the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, but rumours surrounding the 2020 models have already been doing the rounds for the last couple of months.

The latest story comes from Ben Geskin, who has provided us with some more renders of what we can expect from the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, claimed to be coming with a 5.4-inch display and 6.7-inch display compared to the current offering of 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches.

Geskin previously offered some renders of the iPhone 12, but in his latest images, the notch has completely disappeared and the rear camera housing is the same as the iPhone 11 Pro models, rather than flat as his previous renders suggested.

Geskin tweeted on 26 September that the one of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has a 6.7-inch display with Face ID and the TrueDepth camera housed within the top bezel of the display - hence the new renders.

His renders also take into account the predications from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed the iPhone 2020 models would have a squarer edge, like the iPhone 4.

The Apple iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max aren't due to be announced until September 2020 and we will no doubt see multiple rumours, leaks and renders over the next 12 months claiming to know what the devices might offer.

In reality, it's worth taking all leaks with a pinch of salt until the official details, but it's always nice to see renders of what could be.