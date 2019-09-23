  1. Home
Got $34,000 and want an iPhone 11 Pro with a bit of the Titanic or Vostock 1 in it?

Got $34,000 and want an iPhone 11 Pro with a bit of the Titanic or Vostock 1 in it?
Russian premium phone customiser Caviar has outdone itself this time. It is offering special, pimped editions of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max with genuine fragments of the Titanic and Vostok 1 built into the rear design.

Of course, you'll need a mighty wallet to secure one.

The Vostok 1 edition iPhone 11 Pro Max, for example, starts at $34,280 (£27,572). For that, you get a piece of the first manned spacecraft, as launched by Russia in 1961, set into the back casing of the phone.

The Titanic edition is cheaper, starting at $7,310 for the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB model. It houses a small fragment of the famous ship, which sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.

Both are available in extremely limited editions. Only 10 versions of the Titanic edition will be made, while only one of the Vostok 1 edition will be made. So get your order in quickly.

Internally, both phones are identical to the newly-released Apple versions of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

That means they come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays respectively, and sport the new triple camera system that also boasts a dedicated night mode.

